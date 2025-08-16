(UN)Acceptable Collateral Damage

User's avatar
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
10m

Deaths on FAERS to 30 June 2025

Zoloft has 2,484 Deaths

Sertraline 5,584 Deaths - very nasty looking molecule

Sertraline Hydrochloride Generic 10,709 Deaths

Sertraline Hydrochloride Patent 2,763 Deaths

Rexulti 331 Deaths

Brexpiprazole 576 Deaths

