On Thursday, April 25th, I will be giving a talk about what I discovered in my 20+ years of “Accidental Advocacy” about Big Pharma’s spiderweb of influence over our healthcare system trapping patients and doctors in its sticky web.





My talk explores the journey of an accidental advocate thrust into the heart of America’s broken drug safety system following my husband’s tragic suicide, despite no history of depression. As a seasoned marketing and advertising professional, I have uncovered systemic flaws, shedding light on the pharmaceutical industry and FDA regulatory priorities, and expose the intricate spiderweb of influence driven by marketing agendas and profit motives, often unbeknownst to doctors and patients alike. I have a unique perspective of not only a career in advertising/marketing but also sit on one of the FDA Advisory Committees reviewing new drugs coming to market. This is a similar presentation that I have given to medical schools and universities.





Here is the link to register for seminar and will share video and slides afterwards.





Thanks Consilium Scientific for the invitation.

I recently learned of the organization and was impressed with their monthly seminars. Here are a few of the topics: How Pharma Invents Diseases; Taking On Big Pharma: Dr. Charles Bennett’s Battle; Conflicts of Interest in Healthcare:Where are we Now?; and many others.

If you don’t follow Consilium Scientific’s work, you should. Consilium Scientific is an independent non-profit organization aiming to improve clinical research through scientific rigour and transparency.

