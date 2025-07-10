(UN)Acceptable Collateral Damage

Thank you for writing this. My husband also died from being prescribed Ativan for insomnia due to stomach issues. The thing is that I'm in a Canada where doctors have very few pharma financial incentives. Yet they are just as terrible. Because, ultimately, they want to give people a pill and get them out of their office as fast as possible. What happened to your husband and mine should have never ever happened. Thank you for being an activist for the rest of the world.

Spot on! And regarding the doctor credential complex: I used to give carte blanche respect to doctors pre-covid. No longer! I'll give them a smile and a hello upon introduction, but that's it. I avoid the formal salutation at all costs. They no longer deserve the priestly perch they've grown accustomed to standing on.

