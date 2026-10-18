After my husband Woody died by suicide five weeks after being prescribed Zoloft, we reported what happened directly to the top FDA officials. Like so many other families, I quickly learned how easily an individual experience can be dismissed because it isn’t considered proof. I was told Woody’s story was “just an anecdote.” That has stayed with me ever since.

It never made sense to me. Real-world lived experiences are not isolated incidents to be dismissed.

When enough lives experiences are brought together, patterns emerge that reveal potential safety concerns demanding serious investigation and regulatory action. Such reports have played a critical role in prompting FDA warnings, including black box warnings.

Twenty-three years later, that belief is one of the reasons I started the Antidepressant Injury Petition. What are called “anecdotes” can become a movement. There is power in numbers. There is power in testimony.

For years, including my time as Consumer Representative on the FDA Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee, patients and families have told me what happened to them after taking these drugs. More recently, I’ve heard from people living with persistent antidepressant injuries, including post-SSRI sexual dysfunction (PSSD), loss of sexual function or sensation, anhedonia (the inability to feel pleasure), emotional numbing, cognitive problems, akathisia, and other symptoms that can continue long after the drug is stopped.

Too many say they were never warned, that their doctors don’t recognize or believe what is happening to them, and that they have lived with these symptoms for years.

Recent Warnings Out of the UK

Recently, the MHRA, the UK’s equivalent of the FDA, issued warnings about suicidal thoughts and behaviors associated with SSRIs in patients of all ages—not just those under 25, as covered by the U.S. black box warning—as well as warnings about post-SSRI sexual dysfunction.

Read the latest warning coming out of the MHRA

This is yet another example of the UK acting before our own FDA. In 2003, the MHRA warned that SSRIs increased suicide and self-harm risks in young people, despite the FDA having relevant safety data for years. The FDA followed with its own black box warning a year later, and even today that warning extends only through age 24 while the UK’s warnings apply to all ages. Additionally, the FDA, has yet to require a specific warning about persistent post-SSRI sexual dysfunction.

What can you do?

What we need is more consumers demanding action before the FDA will act. We want the FDA to treat these reports as real safety signals and require stronger, clearer warnings so patients and prescribers understand that some adverse effects may persist long after an antidepressant is stopped.

We also need to bring these experiences together to help drive NIH-funded and independent research into persistent antidepressant injuries. We are not collecting signatures for their own sake. We are documenting what people are actually living with so their experiences can no longer be dismissed.

Ultimately, this petition is about better research, stronger warnings, and truly informed consent. But we can’t do it without you.

If you have experienced antidepressant injury, we need your signature and, if you wish, your story. If you know someone who has been injured, forward this to them.

The more experiences we bring together, the clearer the picture becomes—and the harder it becomes to ignore. Your voice matters.

Anecdotes are data points. Now let’s connect them.

Sign. Share your experience. Spread the word.

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