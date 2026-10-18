(UN)Acceptable Collateral Damage

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The BarefootHealer
8d

💯👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🎩

The damage from future class action suits from iatrogenic harms has been factored into the pharmaceutics industry COdB (cost of doing business) line, since the 1960s Thalidomide catastrophe (which incidentally only settled last year). Thats just one multigenerational impact on health from iatrogenic medications, and that was purely because the effects were so physically apparent (limb deformities, etc). A drop in the ocean when you factor in other substances/treatments that have subtler but just as systemic long term damage on the body, like SSRIs, contracepive pills/devices, NSAIDs, pantaprazole, thyroid medications, the list goes on, and on, and on! They have operated under the assumption that eventually the COdB suits will be too high to make it worth it in each individual medication, changing the balance sheet ratio, but would be manageabke ad hoc.😐 However, at some point it would become a flood of suits, in multiple sectors, and that would be unmanageable.. This is why they have been transitioning steadily since the 1990s to biotech and greenwashed nutriceuticals, like supplements, wearables, neurotherapies and medical devices. This sped up in 2010.

Essentiallly, they have been closing down one branch as they build the other, using the "fire sale" tactics (gaining government/legislative foot holds) to sustsain profits while the fledgling industries expand and solidify.😐

#samegame #differentname

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1 reply by Kim Witczak
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GeoffPainPhD
8d

How do the Pill Pushers sleep at night?

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/profit-chain-of-antidepressant-death

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