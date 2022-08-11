Why subscribe?

From the heart shattering loss of my husband due to an undisclosed side effect of an antidepressant, I sought change. I decided to become an advocate for pharmaceutical drug safety and reform.

I never wanted anyone else to go through what I went through, to have to ask after a pharma-related tragedy, “How come I didn’t know this?!”

To be clear, I’m not anti-drug, I’m pro-information. A 25 year career in advertising and marketing has taught me all about the art of persuasion (and even, manipulation) to get what you want. It’s also shown me how to connect the dots, in this case, between Washington, the FDA, Big Pharma, Patient/Disease Awareness organizations, and the healthcare system.

Spoiler alert: follow the money (aka Selling Sickness).

I continue to stand up to the Big Pharma and FDA machines to demand honesty, transparency, reform and accountability. It’s important that the every day, real world perspective is represented in healthcare conversations. Our lives are at stake.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.