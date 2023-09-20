(UN)Acceptable Collateral Damage
Today is National Adverse Drug Event Awareness Day
Did you know harm from prescribed medication is the 4th leading cause of death? (Some even say it’s the 3rd leading cause behind cancer and heart…
Mar 24
•
Kim Witczak
32
10
Grief and Accidental Advocacy
Turning Our Pain Into Our Purpose
Mar 5
•
Kim Witczak
14
4
January 2024
Here's to More in 2024
Happy New Year. As the calendar changes, it’s important to take a moment to express gratitude for past years. They've been instrumental in bringing us…
Jan 3
•
Kim Witczak
13
11
September 2023
September is Suicide Awareness Month
Looking Back on the History of Antidepressants Blackbox Suicide Warnings
Sep 20, 2023
•
Kim Witczak
28
35
August 2023
Twenty Years Later...Forever in Our Hearts 🦋❤️
Remembering Woody's Life (November 21, 1965 - August 6, 2003)
Aug 6, 2023
•
Kim Witczak
50
23
May 2023
Not Everyone Agreed With FDA Approval of Antipsychotic Rexulti for Agitation
FDA Advisory Committee (9-1) Endorsed Antipsychotic Rexulti to Treat Agitation Associated with Alzheimer's Dementia.
May 17, 2023
14
3
March 2023
We Are Not Anecdotes. We Matter.
4th Leading Cause of Death is Adverse Drug Reactions
Mar 24, 2023
•
Kim Witczak
26
6
Back to Life, Back to Reality.
Summary of Our Meeting with the FDA Commissioner
Mar 9, 2023
•
Kim Witczak
12
5
January 2023
Guns, Mental Health, and Pills??
When the Music Stops
Jan 24, 2023
•
Kim Witczak
53
22
"Safe and Effective?"
Does FDA Approval Guarantee Safety?
Jan 17, 2023
•
Kim Witczak
18
2
The Journey For Truth and Justice
How many lives were destroyed before the FDA finally warned?
Jan 16, 2023
•
Kim Witczak
29
10
The Story of the Accidental Advocate
I never set out to do this work, but sometimes life's greatest purposes choose you.
Jan 4, 2023
•
Kim Witczak
50
17
