(UN)Acceptable Collateral Damage

Today is National Adverse Drug Event Awareness Day
Did you know harm from prescribed medication is the 4th leading cause of death? (Some even say it’s the 3rd leading cause behind cancer and heart…
  
Kim Witczak
10
Grief and Accidental Advocacy
Turning Our Pain Into Our Purpose
  
Kim Witczak
4

January 2024

September 2023

September is Suicide Awareness Month
Looking Back on the History of Antidepressants Blackbox Suicide Warnings
  
Kim Witczak
35

August 2023

Twenty Years Later...Forever in Our Hearts 🦋❤️
Remembering Woody's Life (November 21, 1965 - August 6, 2003)
  
Kim Witczak
23

May 2023

Not Everyone Agreed With FDA Approval of Antipsychotic Rexulti for Agitation
FDA Advisory Committee (9-1) Endorsed Antipsychotic Rexulti to Treat Agitation Associated with Alzheimer's Dementia.
3

March 2023

We Are Not Anecdotes. We Matter.
4th Leading Cause of Death is Adverse Drug Reactions
  
Kim Witczak
6
Back to Life, Back to Reality.
Summary of Our Meeting with the FDA Commissioner
  
Kim Witczak
5

January 2023

Guns, Mental Health, and Pills??
When the Music Stops
  
Kim Witczak
22
"Safe and Effective?"
Does FDA Approval Guarantee Safety?
  
Kim Witczak
2
The Journey For Truth and Justice
How many lives were destroyed before the FDA finally warned?
  
Kim Witczak
10
The Story of the Accidental Advocate
I never set out to do this work, but sometimes life's greatest purposes choose you.
  
Kim Witczak
17
